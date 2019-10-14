|
|
Allen A. Hertzberg
Paynesville - Allen A. Hertzberg, 80 of Paynesville, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his home near Paynesville. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Crystal Hill Assembly of God in Paynesville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Cemetery near Paynesville.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019