Allen A. Litchy
Avon - Celebration of life service for Allen A. Litchy, 71, of Avon will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Avon Community Church in Avon. Allen passed away after a long battle with cancer with family by his side on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Avon Community Church.
Allen was born on April 26, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Conrad and Irene (Betker) Litchy. He was drafted into the Army February 6, 1968 and was honorably discharged January 27, 1970. Allen married Yvonne Pilarski on November 12, 1971 in Holdingford, Minnesota. Allen lived in the Avon area all of his life. He farmed, owned his own car repair and bodywork shop, and ended his working years driving truck.
Allen enjoyed motorcycling, traveling, and 4-wheeling. One of his favorite places was the Black Hills of South Dakota.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Pierskalla, son, Jeremy (Teresa) Litchy, daughter, Amanda (Nick) Bergner; three grandchildren, Daemon, Diana, and Abigail; siblings, Joann Benkowski, Melvin Litchy, and Diane Langner.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Gloria Rudolph and Shirley Skroch.
A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the St. Cloud VA Hospice area for their loving care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2020