Services
Avon Community Church
47 N County Road 625 E
Avon, IN 46123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Avon Community Church
Avon, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Avon Community Church
Avon, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Litchy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen A. Litchy


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Allen A. Litchy Obituary
Allen A. Litchy

Avon - Celebration of life service for Allen A. Litchy, 71, of Avon will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Avon Community Church in Avon. Allen passed away after a long battle with cancer with family by his side on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Avon Community Church.

Allen was born on April 26, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Conrad and Irene (Betker) Litchy. He was drafted into the Army February 6, 1968 and was honorably discharged January 27, 1970. Allen married Yvonne Pilarski on November 12, 1971 in Holdingford, Minnesota. Allen lived in the Avon area all of his life. He farmed, owned his own car repair and bodywork shop, and ended his working years driving truck.

Allen enjoyed motorcycling, traveling, and 4-wheeling. One of his favorite places was the Black Hills of South Dakota.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne; daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Pierskalla, son, Jeremy (Teresa) Litchy, daughter, Amanda (Nick) Bergner; three grandchildren, Daemon, Diana, and Abigail; siblings, Joann Benkowski, Melvin Litchy, and Diane Langner.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Gloria Rudolph and Shirley Skroch.

A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of the St. Cloud VA Hospice area for their loving care.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -