Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Belgrade, MN
Allen A. Schwinghammer

Belgrade, MN - Allen A. Schwinghammer, 52, of Belgrade died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home following a long battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Thursday, April 4, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. Interment will be at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held 4-7:00 pm Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and continue one hour prior to the service. Allen was the son of Walter and Leona Schwinghammer of Belgrade. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 31, 2019
