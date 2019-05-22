|
|
Allen Eliason Jr.
Crosslake - Allen Eliason Jr., age 91, of Crosslake and formerly of St. Cloud died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Crosslake Presbyterian Church in Crosslake, MN. Rev. Tony Oltmann will officiate, and burial will take place at a later date in Sauk Rapids. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Crosslake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.
Allen was born in Mason City, IA to Allen Sr. and Grace (Speer) Eliason. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Allen really came into himself during his time overseas; he also met his life-long friend Glenn during basic training. After receiving his honorable discharge, Allen furthered his education and obtained his master's degree (with a little push from his wife, Sandy). Allen married Sandy Miller in August of 1960 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. He was employed by the State of Minnesota as a Regional Supervisor for State Services for the Blind and Visually Handicap. The couple moved from their home in St. Cloud to their cabin in Crosslake in 1994, enjoying the lake and serene landscape. Allen was a member of the Kiwanis Club in St. Cloud, Democratic Party (participating in caucuses and political work); he was also extremely active in supporting Sandy in her civic efforts. Allen and Sandy enjoyed traveling in their motorhome across the country; making a point to take a picture at each destination. He enjoyed preserving the conservation of the land by planting trees and protecting mother nature's natural beauty. Allen is a hardworking, "Iowa farm boy," who enjoyed writing in his annual Christmas letter about his labor of love; the McCormick Tractor he and his son restored. Allen will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Allen is survived by his children, Mark Eliason of Sauk Rapids, Liza "Lisa" (Arthur) Brakob of St. Louis Park; grandchildren, Ella and Nicholas Brakob.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandy; and sister, Mary Pat Eliason.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 22, 2019