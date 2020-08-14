Alois A. "Al" PosterickSartell, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Alois A. "Al" Posterick, age 86, of Sartell who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Country Manor. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery with full military honors.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by the St. Stephen Lions Club on Monday at the Gathering Space in Sartell.Al was born on May 30, 1934 in Royalton, Minnesota to John and Margaret (Kalis) Posterick. He served honorably in United State Army during the Korean War. Al married Elaine Sobieck on September 1, 1958 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. He worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital as a physical therapist. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428, Sartell American Legion post #277, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, and the St. Stephen Lions Club.Al enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, waterskiing, camping, golfing, snowmobiling, deer hunting, and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Lynn (Scott) Vee of Coon Rapids, Shelly Woodruff of Blaine; grandchildren; Bryce Vee Brandon Vee and Drake Woodruff; sister, Shirley Bassett; and many nieces and nephews.Al was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.