1/1
Alois A. "Al" Posterick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alois A. "Al" Posterick

Sartell, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Alois A. "Al" Posterick, age 86, of Sartell who passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Country Manor. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by the St. Stephen Lions Club on Monday at the Gathering Space in Sartell.

Al was born on May 30, 1934 in Royalton, Minnesota to John and Margaret (Kalis) Posterick. He served honorably in United State Army during the Korean War. Al married Elaine Sobieck on September 1, 1958 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. He worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital as a physical therapist. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the St. Cloud V.F.W. #428, Sartell American Legion post #277, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, and the St. Stephen Lions Club.

Al enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, waterskiing, camping, golfing, snowmobiling, deer hunting, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Lynn (Scott) Vee of Coon Rapids, Shelly Woodruff of Blaine; grandchildren; Bryce Vee Brandon Vee and Drake Woodruff; sister, Shirley Bassett; and many nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
103 Sartell St. W
Sartell, MN 56377
(320) 259-0508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
To my special brother,I was so happy We were able to visit when in Minnesota not realizing this would be the last.Love you
Shirley Bassett
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved