Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St Stanislaus Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St Stanislaus Catholic Church
Bowlus, MN
View Map
Resources
Alois Anthony Gallus

Alois Anthony Gallus Obituary
Alois Anthony Gallus

Little Falls - Alois Anthony Gallus, 97 of Little Falls formerly of Bowlus passed away on November 11, 2019 at St Otto's. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday November 18, 2019 at St Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, Minnesota at 10:00 A.M with Father Greg Mastey officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. The military rites will be provided by the Bowlus American Legion.

The arrangements for Alois are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393 www.emblombrennyfuneral.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
