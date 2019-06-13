Services
Alphonse J. "Al" Krey

St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Alphonse J. "Al" Krey, 88, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Benedict's Monastery in St. Joseph. Al passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Al was born on October 19, 1930 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to the late Frank and Mary (Athmann) Krey. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Al married Cynthia Petrick on February 15, 1958 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al worked as an electrician for many years prior to owning and operating Krey Electric. He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Al loved flying model airplanes and was a longtime member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

He is survived by his sons, Steve (Lori) of St. Cloud, Gary of St. Joseph, Paul (Mandy) of St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Erin (Isaac) Pohlman and Amber (Aaron) Thompson both of St. Cloud, Emma Krey of St. Joseph; six great grandchildren; sister, Marie Brutger of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Bernice Krey, Marguerite Krey, Patty Bjorum; and many nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia in 1997; siblings, Marcella (Art) Wall, Ralph, Walter, Martha and John; and brother-in-law, Art Brutger.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Cloud Hospital for their care and support.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 13, 2019
