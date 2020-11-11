Alvarius "Al" Lieser



St. Martin - Alvarius J. "Al" Lieser, age 88 of St. Martin, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Carris Health Care Center and Therapy Suites in Willmar, Minnesota.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. A family inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date..



Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church.



Alvarius John Lieser was born June 21, 1932 in Lake Henry Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Aloys and Agatha (Fuchs) Lieser. On September 20, 1955 he married Alma Rolfes at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Farming. In 1967, the couple started farming in Lake Henry Township, Stearns County for many years. In 2010, the couple moved to St. Martin. Al enjoyed bowling, playing cards, either listening to or watching the Minnesota Twins. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin and was secretary for the St. Martin Co-Op Board for many years.



Survivors include his children, Sandra (Melvin Michels) Sheets of Hawick, Karen (Michael) Hecimovich of Belgrade, and Kevin (Jolene) Lieser of Lake Henry; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Genevieve "Jenny" (Vernon) Welle of Spring Hill, Leona Spanier of Hemet, California and Paul (Judy) Lieser of Spring Lake Park; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Fasen of Sartell, Theresa Backes of St. Cloud, Andrew Rolfes of St. Anna, Leora (Jack) Burg of St. Martin, Gene Lesser of Wayzata, and Irene Schmidt of Hermantown.



Al was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Lieser on June 24, 2013; parents; infant brothers, Cyril and Peter Lieser; brothers, Werner Lieser. and Alvin Lieser; sister, Leora Lesser; brothers-in-law, Dave Schmidt, Ray Rolfes, Art Fasen and Jim Spanier; and sister-in-law, Delores Rolfes.



Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Melrose.









