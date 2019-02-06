Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
St. Nicholas, MN
View Map
St. NIcholas - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Alverna S. Hennen, age 87. On Tuesday Alverna was welcomed into heaven by her grandson, Oliver. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Alverna was born on February 26, 1931 in St. Nicholas MN as the only child of Alfred and Cecilia (Rausch) Schreiner. She married Vernon Hennen on June 20, 1953 in St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas and they were blessed with 6 children. Alverna was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, canning, bird watching and tending to her flower garden. She also loved visiting with neighbors and spending time with her family. Alverna was a member of St. Nicholas Christian Women, and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon; children, Sandy (Al) Mueller, Randy (Rosie), Russ, Barb (Ray) Stommes, Gina (Tom) Feldhege, Rick (Robyn); 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and her cat, Tilly.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Oliver.

The family of Alverna would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Hospice and Hilltop Care Center for the great care they provided.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 6, 2019
