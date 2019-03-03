|
Alvin H. "Al" Thull
Sauk Centre - Alvin H. "Al" Thull, age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jim Maderak officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church Sauk Centre.
Alvin Herman Thull was born August 8, 1938 in Greenwald, Minnesota to John and Marie (Sand) Thull. Al began his working career as a butter maker and worked his way up to manager. His near 40-year career included managing Greenwald and Sauk Centre Creameries as well as Stacyville Creamery in Stacyville, Iowa. During his time in Iowa, he met Marjorie Hinze. They were united in marriage on November 17, 1990 in Stacyville. Al retired in 1999 and kept busy with gardening and going to the casino. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Marge Thull of Sauk Centre; daughter, Brenda (Dale) Eibensteiner of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Lucas (Rachel) Eibensteiner and Ashley (Ben) Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Jalynn Eibensteiner and Ava Schmitz; brothers and sisters, Erhardt "Artie" (Marge) Thull of Greenwald, Kathy Welle of Fridley, Jane Becker of Naperville, Illinois, Richard "Dickey" (Marion) Thull of Greenwald, Willie Thull of Eltopia, Washington, Mary Zenzen of Bristol, Pennsylvania, and Ted Thull of Rochester.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Earl Welle.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 3, 2019