Alvin L. "Al" Monson
St. Cloud - A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Alvin L. "Al" Monson, age 68 of St. Cloud will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. Al passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Pastor Matt Reeves will officiate.
Visitation will be held after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
Al was born on December 18, 1950 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Garner and Ruth (Heath) Monson. He married Debra Stevenson on May 14, 1977 in Brooklyn Center. Al worked for many years in the maintenance field, retiring in 2010. Throughout his life Al was active in youth ministries and since moving to St. Cloud, active at his local church, and the St. Cloud Hospital (L-VAD Program).
Al enjoyed reading, working in his garden and traveling. He treasured all the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Erika Monson of Waconia, Matthew (Cassie) of Burlington, NC, Jonathan (Emily) of Richfield; grandchildren, Bella, Elijah, Grace and one on the way; sisters, Janice Swift, Connie Hooper, LaVonne (Lyle) Beyerle, Marilyn Landreth, Sheila (Tony)Talbott; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
A Special Thank You to the Staff of the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Bethesda Hospital and St. Cloud Hospital for the wonderful care given to Al.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019