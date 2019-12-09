Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Monson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin L. "Al" Monson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin L. "Al" Monson Obituary
Alvin L. "Al" Monson

St. Cloud - A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Alvin L. "Al" Monson, age 68 of St. Cloud will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. Al passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Pastor Matt Reeves will officiate.

Visitation will be held after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Al was born on December 18, 1950 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Garner and Ruth (Heath) Monson. He married Debra Stevenson on May 14, 1977 in Brooklyn Center. Al worked for many years in the maintenance field, retiring in 2010. Throughout his life Al was active in youth ministries and since moving to St. Cloud, active at his local church, and the St. Cloud Hospital (L-VAD Program).

Al enjoyed reading, working in his garden and traveling. He treasured all the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Erika Monson of Waconia, Matthew (Cassie) of Burlington, NC, Jonathan (Emily) of Richfield; grandchildren, Bella, Elijah, Grace and one on the way; sisters, Janice Swift, Connie Hooper, LaVonne (Lyle) Beyerle, Marilyn Landreth, Sheila (Tony)Talbott; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Bethesda Hospital and St. Cloud Hospital for the wonderful care given to Al.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now