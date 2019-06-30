Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
St. Joseph, MN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
St. Joseph, MN
Richmond - A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph for Alvin Wachmann, age 77, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Richmond, MN.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph.

Alvin was born to Henry and Mathilda (Niehoff) Wachmann. He married Bernice Caspers on April 15, 1961. Bernice died Feb. 24, 1989. Alvin met Marilyn Jansky Dec. 31, 1989 and they married Dec. 31, 2012.

Alvin worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company until his retirement in 2003. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.



Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Ken (Gina), Sharon (Kevin) Schmitz, Joe (Patty); Step-children, Scott (Sue) Anderson, Troy (Deanne) Anderson, Jackie Hanson; brother, Norman (Pat); 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved animals Sophie, Mya, and Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernice, daughter Judy and granddaughter Courtney.

Alvin's family wants to thank the entire staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and Coborn Cancer Center.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019
