Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Alvina H. Mader Obituary
Alvina H. Mader

New Munich - Requiem Mass will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Alvina H. Mader, age 85, of New Munich who passed away on October 17, 2019 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich surrounded by her family and loving staff at Tree of Life. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Alvina was born December 27, 1933 to Thomas and Mary (Meier) Ripplinger in Trail City, SD. She married Earl Mader on May 18, 1954 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis. Together they farmed until 1989 when they moved to Grey Eagle.

Alvina is survived by her children, Patty (Gary) Messer of Sauk Centre, Terry Mader of St. Francis (Freeport), Cheryl (Rick) Schwieters of New Munich, Denise (Tim) Baert of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Erma) Ripplinger, Bernice (Ernie) Skwira, Mary Ann Kostreba; in-laws, Millie, Lucille, Marlys Ripplinger and Butch Kortenbusch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl on May 15, 2009; siblings, Julia (Vernon) Shabel, Helen, Frank, Elaine (Hubert) Gerads, Barbara (Sylvester) Shurman, Michael, Paul, Leo (JoAnn), Joseph, Kathryn, Aloysius; and great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Dickhoff.

Pallbearers are grandsons and honorary pallbearers are granddaughters.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Tree of Life and CentraCare Hospice.

Obituary and Guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
