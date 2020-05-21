Services
Alvina R. Abeln


1923 - 2020
Alvina R. Abeln Obituary
Alvina R. Abeln

Waite Park, MN - A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions for Alvina R. Abeln, 96, of Clearwater. Alvina passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Burial will take place in St. Luke's Parish Cemetery, Clearwater.

Alvina was born on December 16, 1923 in Douglas, North Dakota to Joseph and Katherine (Dockendorf) Wagner. She married Theodore C. "Ted" Abeln on October 11, 1945 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater. The couple farmed and raised poultry for Jack Frost until their retirement. They were avid square dancers and Alvina enjoyed quilting at St. Luke's. They were very active in St. Luke's Parish.

Survivors include her children, Louise of St. Cloud, Joe (Joannie) of Penn Valley, California, Tom (Patti) of Elk River, Dave (Darlene) of Newark, New York, LuAnn (Bruce) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way; and sisters, Terry and Ceil.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted in 2006; son, John in 2014; and siblings.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
