Resources
More Obituaries for Andre Marthaler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andre Marthaler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andre Marthaler In Memoriam
The family of Fr. Andrew Marthaler would like to express our appreciation to all of you who offered kindness, support, sympathy & comfort during his illness and death.

Thank you for the memorials, which will be used as you specified or donated to Father Andrew's

favorite charities.

Thank you to the staffs of CentraCare Hospice,

Sauk Centre Hospital, and Quiet Oaks Hospice

Home in St. Augusta, who provided Father Andrew with comfort, peace and dignity during his

illness and death.

Thank you to Father Greg Paffel and to the Patton Schad staff for assisting us in the visitation and funeral preparations, and to Father Enneking who officiated at the welcoming.

Thank you to Father Ralph Zimmerman who

officiated at the Vigil service and provided a personal humorous tribute by tucking a red hanky in

Father Andrew's sleeve.

Thank You to all who participated in the Funeral Mass - The Most Reverend Donald Kettler for celebrating the funeral Mass, the many priests and deacons, and the

St. Alexius choir.

Thank you to the members of St. Alexius Christian Mother's for serving the funeral meal.

And finally, we thank Father Andrew's neighbors, friends and relatives for being an important part of his life. He was blessed to have you in his life.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -