The family of Fr. Andrew Marthaler would like to express our appreciation to all of you who offered kindness, support, sympathy & comfort during his illness and death.
Thank you for the memorials, which will be used as you specified or donated to Father Andrew's
favorite charities.
Thank you to the staffs of CentraCare Hospice,
Sauk Centre Hospital, and Quiet Oaks Hospice
Home in St. Augusta, who provided Father Andrew with comfort, peace and dignity during his
illness and death.
Thank you to Father Greg Paffel and to the Patton Schad staff for assisting us in the visitation and funeral preparations, and to Father Enneking who officiated at the welcoming.
Thank you to Father Ralph Zimmerman who
officiated at the Vigil service and provided a personal humorous tribute by tucking a red hanky in
Father Andrew's sleeve.
Thank You to all who participated in the Funeral Mass - The Most Reverend Donald Kettler for celebrating the funeral Mass, the many priests and deacons, and the
St. Alexius choir.
Thank you to the members of St. Alexius Christian Mother's for serving the funeral meal.
And finally, we thank Father Andrew's neighbors, friends and relatives for being an important part of his life. He was blessed to have you in his life.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020