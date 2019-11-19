|
Andrea L. Dusek
St. Cloud - Andrea Lynn Dusek, age 38, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A celebration of Andrea's life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Rosemount, MN.
Andrea was born January 11, 1981 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Pete and Coleen M. McDonough. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1999 and from St. Cloud Tech College. Andrea was employed by St. Cloud School District 742 as a paraprofessional for over 16 years.
Andrea was a devoted daughter, mother, sister and aunt.
Survivors include her daughter, Savannah Dusek of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Jacqueline Bellefeuille of Vadnais Heights, MN Peter (Nicole) Dusek of Alexandria, MN; and nieces and nephews, Amiya, Gavin and Myles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Coleen on November 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019