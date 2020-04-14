|
Andrew "Andy" C. Ulsby
Clear Lake - Andrew "Andy" C. Ulsby, age 81, of Clear Lake, died unexpectedly from a fall, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital.
A funeral service for family and a live viewing of the service will be available on www.lindfamilyfh.com/obituary/AndrewAndy-Ulsby at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Hollie Holt-Woehl officiating. The service will also be available permanently on Andy's obituary page on the Lind Family website.
A procession from the church will be led by Andy's 1940 Ford Pickup, passing by his farm, concluding at his final resting place at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery, Parkers Prairie.
A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the 11 a.m. service at the church on Saturday. Social distancing guidelines will be observed to ensure the safety of family and friends.
Andrew Cornelius was born on July 21, 1938, to Alfred and Ella (Elnes) Ulsby in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. Andy attended his first four years of school in a one room country schoolhouse. Born left-handed, his teacher would hit his right hand with a ruler and consequently he became ambidextrous. Andy graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1956. He married Jeanette Lynn Larson on September 5, 1964, at First Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie. Following their marriage, they moved to New Brighton where they started their family and lived for eight years. In 1972, they moved to Becker where Andy was a Cub Scout Master and coach for T-Ball. Andy worked for the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities providing maintenance for all the elevators and escalators on both campuses for 28 years. Following retirement, he worked with his sons, Allan and Scott, installing home elevators and chair lifts. Andy also worked for the City of Clear Lake and the River Rider Bus for Sherburne County transporting people with special needs. In 2003, Andy retired from Sherburne County and worked in his woodshop for a year before he returned to driving for River Rider. He spent a lot of time at his son, Scott and Tonia's place helping with their business. He loved spending time there and always wanted to be a part of what was going on and they loved it as much as he did. His biggest love was his family, grandchildren and spending time with them. Andy's many hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, bowling, playing whist and dancing. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and the many trips he took throughout the U.S. He enjoyed his tractors, gas engines and especially, his prized 1940 Ford Pickup, earning many trophies and awards. Andy was a member of Becker Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and as a Sunday School teacher. He later became a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church. Andy always had a story to tell. His love, knowledge, kindness and advice will be thoroughly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Lester Olson and Nola and Russell Rustad; and grandson, Drew Lee Ulsby.
Andy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanette; two sons, Allan Andrew Ulsby of Bothell, Washington and Scott Joseph (Tonia) Ulsby of Clear Lake; brother, Joseph (Sue) Ulsby of Esko; eight grandchildren, Thomas Ulsby, Tyler (Christina) Ulsby, Kristen Ulsby, Rachel Ulsby, Ross Ulsby, Jamie Ulsby, Zachary Ulsby, and Parker Ulsby; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and a great great-nephew.
Pallbearers are Tom Ulsby, Tyler Ulsby, Kristen Ulsby, Ross Ulsby, Jamie Ulsby and Zach Ulsby. Honorary pallbearers are Rachel Ulsby and Parker Ulsby.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020