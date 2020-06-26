Andrew M. Olson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew M. Olson

St. Cloud, MN - Funeral services will be private for Andrew M. Olson, age 73 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Interment will take place at later date.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Andy was born July 29, 1946 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Myron and Mary (Kryzsko) Olson. He married Marlys L. Westberg on April 12, 1969 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Andy was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital as a Distribution Clerk for over 40 years, retiring in 2009. He has been a resident of St. Benedict's Senior Community since 2016.

Andy is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughter, Lynn; son, Robert; all of St. Cloud and sister, Barbara of Shoreview.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Andy's family would like to thank St. Benedict's Senior Community for their loving and compassionate care over the years.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved