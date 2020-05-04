Services
Bloomington - Private graveside services will be held for Andrew Schaefer at the City of Bloomington Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Andy passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020, at the Sterling Park Nursing Home, Waite Park, Minnesota. Andy was born May 6, 1935, in Rockville Township to Louis Schaefer and Gertrude (Meinz) Schaefer. Andy married Marcine Thew on October 15, 1966 at the Basillica in Minneapolis. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

Andy is survived by his siblings, Evelyn Jost, Armella (Ed) Kasparek, Delphine (Melvin) Frank, Vince (Audrey Crepeau), Millie Weis (Kevin), Peter (Janet Block), Kathy (David) Gross, Al (Joyce Armstrong), Joe (Karen Duren), Louis (Jane Mueller), and Bill (Renata Seelen), sister-in-law Anna Mae Schaefer, many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Marcine (Thew) Schaefer, parents, brother Elmer, sister Theresa Goman, and brothers in-law-Steve Goman and Richard Jost. Andy attended Dunwoody Vo-Tech, and worked at Thermo King for 35 years, eventually becoming the Foreman in the Sheet Metal Engineering Production Area. After retiring, he bartended at the Richfield Legion Club part-time where he was a member. Andy loved spending time traveling with Marci, visiting family, cards, casinos, baseball, football, and dining out. Thank you to all the devoted staff of Sterling Park Nursing home, who comforted and cared for Andy so lovingly.

Memorials may be sent to the Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
