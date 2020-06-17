Angela L. "Ang" PfannensteinSt. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Angela L. "Ang" Pfannenstein, beloved daughter and sister, who died unexpectedly at home on May 8th, 2020 at the age of 44. The Reverend Timothy Gapinski will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.Ang was born at the St. Cloud Hospital on February 21, 1976 to Keith and Sandy (Rockstad) Pfannenstein. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1994. She enjoyed working at Bonanza until she was unable to work due to epilepsy complications. She was always the first person that all the cousins called to babysit, as they knew her love for children was immeasurable. She never had children but always treated every child as her own and children naturally gravitated to her at family functions. She was a light to everyone who knew her. She was always kind, smiling, and everyone who knew her was a better person for it. She enjoyed spending time with all her loved ones and family was very important to her. She enjoyed the cousin Zoom meetings these past months so much.For all the struggles she endured in her lifetime it never weighed her spirit down. She was a positive and happy person. She found happiness in the little things in life. She was our family historian and photographer. If you needed to know anything about a date or new addition to the family, which there are many, she would know. Her trip to the Hard Rock Cafe in San Francisco was a favorite and recently she was awaiting the last episode of her favorite program Outlander. Our family was blessed to be given this light in our lives. We will forever miss her presence in our daily lives along with that beautiful smile and laugh. We love you Ang and thank you for being you.She was preceded in death by her father, Keith; brother-in-law, Michael; grandparents, Richard, Toots, George and Irene; aunts and uncles, Philip, Donna, Owen, Tom, John, Denny, Carol, Barb and Kevin; dear cousins, Sheila, Steve, Pete, Eric and Nathan.Ang is survived by her mother, Sandy of St. Cloud; brother, Jade (Kari) Pfannenstein of St. Cloud; sister, Amy Meyer of Silvercreek; brother, Tony (Eriko) Pfannenstein of Crystal; and sister, Amber (Eric) Woods of St. Cloud. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, whom she loved as her own, Alyssa, Kristina, Ayva, Ella, Peyton, Keaton, Abiliene and Jareth.