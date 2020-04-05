Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Marie Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Marie Thompson

On Saturday March 28, 2020, Angela Marie Thompson, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 38. Angela was born on October 27, 1981 in St. Louis Park, MN to Steven and Patricia Thompson. She grew up in Deephaven, graduated from Wayzata High School in 2000, and was a certified EMT. Angela was known for her strong spirit, infectious laugh, compassionate heart, and devotion to her children. She is survived by her children Giovanni (12) and Ellarose (1), her parents, her brothers Brandon and Chad, her partner Lance, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, step-siblings, and step-mother. Angela was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children's 529 plans at https://go.fidelity.com/de29y and https://go.fidelity.com/5j7bt



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -