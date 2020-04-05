|
Angela Marie Thompson
On Saturday March 28, 2020, Angela Marie Thompson, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 38. Angela was born on October 27, 1981 in St. Louis Park, MN to Steven and Patricia Thompson. She grew up in Deephaven, graduated from Wayzata High School in 2000, and was a certified EMT. Angela was known for her strong spirit, infectious laugh, compassionate heart, and devotion to her children. She is survived by her children Giovanni (12) and Ellarose (1), her parents, her brothers Brandon and Chad, her partner Lance, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, step-siblings, and step-mother. Angela was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the children's 529 plans at https://go.fidelity.com/de29y and https://go.fidelity.com/5j7bt
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020