Angeline Gillitzer
1934 - 2020
Angeline Gillitzer

Waite Park - Angeline A. Gillitzer, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, at the Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park, MN. Memorial Services for Angeline will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Rev.Tom Skaja will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park at a later date.

Angeline Alma Schmitz was born May 20, 1934, to Henry and Hildegard (Schaefer) Schmitz in St. Martin. After completing the eighth grade, she left school to enter the workforce. She was then hired as an assembly worker for Frigidaire, where she worked for over 41 years, until she retired in 2009. She was married to Delbert "Bert" Mathew Gillitzer on July 1, 1954, in St. Martin, and together raised their four children. She was a proud member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Angeline was a hard worker and was dedicated to her job, often working swing shifts and having difficult hours. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she enjoyed spending time with her family cooking amazing food and her famous baked chicken. Angeline enjoyed dancing polka and waltz with Bert, as well as gardening beautiful flowers, and crocheting quilts. Above all else, Angeline was giving and kind and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Angeline is survived by her children, Cheryll "Cheri" (Gary) Welle of St. Cloud, LeRoy (Jennifer) Gillitzer of St. Cloud, Randy (Sue) Gillitzer of St. Cloud, and Dean (Cathy) Gillitzer of Waite Park; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ernest (Barbara) Schmitz of IA, Lillian Notsch of Black Duck, Donald (Luella) Schmitz of Cottage Grove, Alcuin Schmitz of Richmond, Doris (Henry) Holthaus of St. Martin, and Floribert (Rose) Schmitz of Roscoe; and many other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Bert in 2010; brother, Walter Schmitz; sisters, Lucille Hart and Virginia "Ginny" Pfannenstein; and brother-in-law, Delvin (Mildred) Gillitzer.

We would like to thank Sterling Park Health Care Center staff and the Moments Hospice staff for their care of Angeline. We would also like to thank Williams Dingmann staff for their guidance at this time.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
