Anita Cecilia Russell
December 2, 1945 - April 18, 2020
74, Anita graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral and St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked in Minneapolis, MN as a licensed practical nurse until her marriage to Lawrence Russel on June 25, 1966. Anita was a homemaker who loved and cared for her children endlessly. She was a strong mother of eleven who had the patience of a saint and the kindness that kept our family together.
Survivors include her children: Kyle of St. Cloud, Brent of St. Cloud, Cary of Melrose, Neal of St. Cloud, Kelly (Shawn) Moore of Rice, Megan of Cold Spring, Melanie of Minneapolis, Kevin (Ash) Russell of Minneapolis, Justin of Portland, Derek of St. Cloud, and her 7 grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings: Kathleen Zak of Rochester, Sue Hommerding (Brian Laing) of Rochester, Julie (Tom) Soderberg of Embarrass, Jim Hommerding of St. Cloud, Joe (Joanne) Hommerding of St. Cloud, Paul (Diane) Hommerding of Alexandria and Dan (Linda) Hommerding of St. Cloud.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Russell, her son Shawn, her mother Dolores, her father Aloysius, her siblings Charles and Therese Marie, an infant brother and sister, her brother Thomas, her sister Mary, her brother-in-law Richard Zak, and her sister-in-law Karen Hommerding.
The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. A special thanks to the 2nd floor staff of St. Benedict's Senior Community.
Our mom was a tenacious soul who made an everlasting impression on all of us.
"In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill" (unknown).
A private service will be held in honor of our mother.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020