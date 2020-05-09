|
Anita D. Vossen
St. Cloud - Anita Dorothy Vossen, age 76, of St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be held at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.
Anita was born on a dairy farm near Watkins, the eldest daughter to thirteen siblings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, she showed her care and patience for children through her 34 years teaching Special Education in St. Paul.
Anita actively participated in her strong Catholic faith community by singing in the church choir for 34 years in Apple Valley. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud and possessed a strong devotion to the Mother of God and a love of the Divine Mercy Image and prayers. Anita served weekly at Senior Dining and Meals on Wheels in Kimball. She was the Secretary for the Kimball Historical Society and active with the Stearns County Jail Ministry program.
Anita will be remembered for her generosity, wit, culinary skills, flowers and gardening, and her love of country music.
She will be sincerely missed by her Wednesday Bible Study group and her many special friends.
Anita's greatest loves were her husband of 50 years, Jim; her four sons, Rick (Becky) of Lakeville, MN, Brian (Jackie) of Otsego, MN, Mark (Reese) of Woodbury, MN, and Darin (Carrie) of Sartell, MN; eleven grandchildren, Katie Ziemann, Drew, Nick, Luke, Justin, Cecelia, Nathan, Claire, Ethan, Eli, and Kyler Vossen; her brothers, Art (Margie) of Eden Valley, Ron (Robin) of Plymouth, Willy (Marge) of Watkins, Allen (Diane) of Watkins, Pat (Dorothy) of Sauk Rapids, and Jeff Kueckle of Watkins; sisters, Mary (Jim) Lang of Little Falls, Reni (Doug) Stroschein of Long Prairie, Judy (Marc) Olson of Elbow Lake, Teresa (Chuck) Justin of Lincoln, NE, Dory (Rich) Ecker, of Richmond, Sheila (Roger) Braegelmann of Kimball.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents Alphonse (Adeline) Kuechle and brother Fred Kuechle.
We will forever miss her cheerful and loving nature and her beautiful smile.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020