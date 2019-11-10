|
Ann M. Dahl
Annandale - Ann M. Dahl, age 78, of Annandale died Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Glenn Assisted Living in Buffalo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale with Fr. Andrew Stueve as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Annandale. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials are preferred to the MOPS of Buffalo Covenant Church.
Ann Marie Dahl was born June 8, 1941 in St. Paul and graduated with the Class of 1959 from Annandale High School. Ann worked for 35 years at Honeywell. She loved to share her time by volunteering at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, MADD, MOPS, Annandale Senior Dining, Pioneer Park, Parkview Care Center, Lake Ridge Care Center, and the Annandale Care Center. She enjoyed square dancing, compiling verses for her card making, taking and sharing photos and playing card games.
Ann is survived by her children, Debra Hechtel (Ernie Walden) of Perryville, AR, David Dahl of Brainerd, Dennis Dahl (significant other Jenni Johnson) of Cokato and Rose Toeben (Wally Shockley) of Milaca; nine grandchidren, Joseph, Jason, Krysta, Kayla, Amanda, Elizabeth, Catrina, Greta and Andrew; great grandchildren, Bretallica, Brailee, Austin, Elaina and one on the way; mother, Mary Carey of Woodbury; and sister Roxie (Tom) Koons of Oakdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alvina Kramer; sister, Diane Gillispe; brother, Dale Kramer; and sister-in-law, Betty Kramer.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019