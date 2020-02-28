|
|
Ann M. Nietfeld
Meire Grove - Ann M. Nietfeld, age 89 of Meire Grove, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the CentraCare Melrose Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. The American Legion Auxiliary will pray at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Ann was born July 8, 1930 to Leonard and Caroline (Spillman) Kuefler in Lake George Township, the youngest of 12 children. She was a graduate of Belgrade High School. On April 25, 1949 she was united in marriage to Sylvester Nietfeld at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa, Minnesota. Ann and Sylvester and their family built and operated a dairy and crop farm in Getty Township.
Ann was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Sylvester and Ann were active in farm organizations especially Farm Bureau and Communicating for Agriculture receiving various awards including Family Farm of the year. Ann was on the Melrose School Board for 25 years and active in many organizations including Diocese Council of Catholic Women, Daughters of Isabella, American Legion, and 4-H.
Ann's passion was art. She was very creative and loved to do crafts, paint (oil and watercolor) beautify (home decor and garden) and she had a flair for fashion, fabric and color. She loved photos, especially of family/friends and the beautiful Minnesota farm countryside.
Ann was an avid bowler (Ann's Angels) and enjoyed playing cards, dice cribbage, and watching the MN Vikings and Twins. In her younger years she was an avid snowmobiler, played community volleyball and tennis and even participated in plowing contests. She most enjoyed gatherings - visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her children; Sandra, Richard (Michelle Olmshenk), Robert (Michell Johnson), David, William, Deborah (Kelly Lanier), Michael and Patrick (Suzy Rosenow). Grandchildren; Joseph, James, John, Jacob, Nicholas, Angela, Heidi, Anna, Sean, Ryan, and Benjamin; great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her welcome home committee include her husband, Sylvester; sons, Joseph and Timothy; grandson, Eric; parents; and siblings.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020