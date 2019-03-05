Services
Anna Ruth Jackson Solarz


1936 - 2019
Anna Ruth Jackson Solarz Obituary
Anna Ruth Jackson Solarz

St. Cloud -

Ann was born on May 28, 1936 in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was a 1st grade teacher in Gary, Indiana where she met her husband, Kory. They married on June 15, 1963 in Cookeville, Tennessee. In 1964 they moved to the Iron Range and in 2001, they moved to St. Cloud to be close to their children and grandchildren; which brought her great joy. Ann was also an active volunteer in Readers Theater and a member of the Fun Singers. She passed away after a long battle with cancer on March 3, 2019, her family was at her side. There will be a private celebration of her life. She will be laid to rest in the Cookeville City Cemetery in Cookeville, TN.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 5, 2019
