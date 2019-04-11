Anne A. Kollmann



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral, Upper Church, in St. Cloud for Anne A. Kollmann, age 100 of St. Cloud who passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral home in St. Cloud, and also one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7 PM on Monday at the funeral home.



Anne A. Kollmann was born on August 27, 1918 on the family farm south of Melrose to Theodore and Caroline (Kuhlmann) Hinnenkamp. She married Ralph Kollmann on June 11, 1940 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. They resided in St. Cloud where she was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and a member of St. Mary's Christian Women. Anne enjoyed quilting, sewing, vegetable gardening, bowling and hunting. She also loved sports, especially Twins baseball. In 1970, Anne and Ralph moved to Lobster Lake at Garfield, Minnesota. After Ralph died Anne moved to a townhouse in Alexandria, Minnesota and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church there. Later she moved to an apartment in St. Cloud and when she was 96 moved to Benedict Court in St. Cloud for 4 ½ years where she made many friends.



She is survived by her children, Richard (Connie) of Sauk Rapids, Patricia Powers of Cumberland, ME; grandchildren Heather (James) Gale, Colin (Caroline)Powers , Christopher (Angela) Powers, Angela Kollmann (Sloan), Peter (Minda) Kollmann, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Anne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph (1990); son, Frederick (1950); and siblings Alphons, Dillo, Lydia Bauer, August, Rev. Norbert, O.S.B., Arnold, Benedict, Rose, Albert, and Loretta Horsch; and son-in-law Thomas E. Powers.



The family wishes to thank Anne's niece Darlene, the staff at Benedict Court, and also Quiet Oaks Hospice for the wonderful care she received.



Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare's Monastery and St. Mary's Cathedral.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary