Annette (Nettie) Paul
Paynesville, MN - Annette (Nettie) Paul, 82, of Paynesville MN, passed away at home on April 1, 2019.
Nettie was born April 21,1937 to Christ Schreiner and Hilaria Klein Schreiner of Eden Valley, MN. She is survived by her husband of 63 yrs, Harold F. Paul of Paynesville. Children Kristin Yoder & Joe Coffran, Kathey Paul Chellsen & David Chellsen, Tom Paul & Jim Urbom, Dan Paul & Everett Eastman, Richard & Jill (Nepsund) Paul, David Paul, Shauna Dulas. Grandchildren: Jessica & Jamie Scheevel, James & Molly Paul, Jennings Paul, Brent Yoder, Greg Yoder, Nicholas Chellsen, Brittaney Chellsen, Alex Chellsen, Aaron Chellsen, Jonathan Chellsen, Audriona Chellsen, Angel Chellsen, Shekinah Chellsen, Rachel & Derek Blumke, Milee Lynn Peavey, Christ Paul, and Cati Paul. Great grandchildren: Teague Paul, Josselyn Scheevel, Jeter Paul, Jilonnie Scheevel, Faith Blumke. Siblings: Elaine Ludwig, Mary Lou Ruhland, Joan Doyle, Robert Schreiner, and James Schreiner.
Nettie was known for her hospitality, great hearty meals, baked goods, and her kindness. She had a deep faith and was a stern and loving guide post for those she knew. She loved hosting family and friends and playing card and board games. Nettie was also a faithful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for last 35 years and helped many people achieve sobriety. She is survived by many but forgotten by none She will live on in our memories and guides us from above and from within our hearts.
A visitation will be held at the from 4:00 PM - 7:00 pm Thursday, April 11th at the St Louis Catholic church, 505 Burr Street Paynesville MN 56362, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday April 12th, also the St. Louis Catholic church with a reception to follow in the Church Hall.
Nettie will be interred in the mausoleum at the St. Louis Catholic church cemetery in Paynesville.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 9, 2019