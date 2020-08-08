Annie Louise WinskowskiSt. Cloud, MN - Annie L. Winskowski, age 60 of St. Cloud passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Services will be Private. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Annie was born April 3, 1960 in St. Cloud to Louis and Donna (Machnikowski) Winskowski Sr. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. She worked a variety of jobs throughout the years. Annie lived for her children and grandchildren they were the light of her life. She was so proud of her sons and overflowed with love for her grandchildren. Annie enjoyed nature and wildlife, she especially enjoyed feeding deer and bird watching; woodpeckers and hummingbird were her favorites. She collected Redwing pottery and found pleasure in the many unique pieces she acquired. Annie faced many obstacles in her life and was able to find humor in many of them. She had a unique sense of humor, enjoyed pranks, and had a quick mind and wit.Left to cherish her memory are, long time friend and companion, Douglas Erhard of St. Cloud, MN, children; Matthew (Katie) Kilian and granddaughter, Violet of Minneapolis, MN, and Daniel Kilian and grandson, Hunter of Kimball, MN, parents; Louis Sr. and Donna of St. Cloud, MN and brothers and sisters; Greg (Deni) Winskowski of Blackduck, MN, Louie (Mary) Winskowski Jr., of Sauk Rapids, MN, Terri (Rick) Green of Sauk Rapids, MN, Paul (Pam) Winskowski of Cold Spring, MN, and Jean (Don) Jund of Andover, MN. Also, surviving are many nieces and nephews, and Annie's faithful feline companion, Lancelot.