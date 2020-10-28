Anselm Joseph SperlAnselm Joseph Sperl (Ansie) was born in Albany, Minnesota on April 21, 1922, and passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at the age of 98. He was one of seven children born to Aloys and Frances Sperl. Ansie was predeceased by his parents, and his siblings: Hyacinth, Alexander, Frances, Sylvester, Robert, and Adelheid, and his dear wife of 68 years, Marcella E. Sperl (Sal).Ansie and Sal are survived by five children: Susan J. Sperl (Milo Fine), Minneapolis, Karen Sperl, Minneapolis, Gary (Elaine) Sperl, Little Falls, Steve (Jean) Sperl, St. Cloud, Kelly Sperl, Chicago. A sixth child, Peggy, died at the age of two. Ansie had nine grandchildren: Jessica (John) Behm, Andrea Imhoff, Erika Sperl, Laura (Elliot) Kim, David (Meghan) Sperl, Michael (Michaela) Sperl, Amanda (Adam) Lieberman, Adam (Stephanie) Sperl, and Mariah Sperl. They and his seven great-grandchildren: Johnny, Lilac, Lilya, Gracie, Willa, Hattie, and Theo were always a source of great pride and joy. His love for all was apparent in his interactions and in the example he set. His family will forever cherish the many experiences and stories they shared with him.Having grown up on a large farm, Ansie knew well the value of hard work. One of the greatest compliments one could receive from Ansie was "He/She is a good worker!" He also said, "If you're going to do a job, do it well or don't do it at all!" He lived up to his own standards during his 50 years with DH Blattner and Sons. Ansie was well-respected by his bosses and his road construction team, due to his expertise, camaraderie, and integrity. Ansie loved people and people loved Ansie. He went out of his way to help others, developing relationships with young and old alike everywhere he went. He brought joy and laughter to any gathering and never missed saying, "I love you" as family members took leave of a visit. He had a quiet yet strong faith in God that was evidenced in the way he treated people.While Ansie enjoyed woodworking, deer hunting, and playing 500 at the Albany Bakery, fishing took top priority. He so enjoyed telling and retelling the story of spearing the big Northern, which was mounted and on display wherever he lived. In addition, Ansie and his siblings will always be remembered for their four-part harmony. His tenor voice carried on in the Albany choir and as a soloist at weddings and funerals.Ansie spent his later years at Mother of Mercy in Albany, MN, in an apartment overlooking the golf course, which he helped build. From there, he transitioned to Country Manor in Sartell, MN. He especially enjoyed the sing-alongs and visits with the therapy dogs. Ansie received excellent care in both of these facilities. The family is so very grateful to the staff at both facilities for the care they gave Ansie as well as for the medical expertise of Drs. Nate Brever, Kurt Schwieters, and Doug Watkins.A drive-by visitation will be held from 9 am to 10:45 am on Saturday, October 31st in front of the Church of Seven Dolors gathering space in Albany. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM at the Church of Seven Dolors with interment to follow in the parish cemetery. Our family cares about your safety and respects and supports your decision to not attend the indoor mass in light of the COVID pandemic. Social distancing and masking requirements will be followed in the church. A celebration of life social will be held in Ansie's honor at a time when it is safe to do so. Memorials to Church of Seven Dolors, Knights of Columbus, Mother of Mercy, in Albany, or to Country Manor, in Sartell, are appreciated and preferred in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.