Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Anthony "Tony" Czech, age 81, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Sartell, MN.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 - 11:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.



Tony was born on January 16, 1938, to Sam and Alvina (Otremba) Czech in Mayhew Lake, MN. He grew up in Sauk Rapids. Tony worked at St. Regis Papermill in Sartell, MN, for 45 years. In 1966, Tony married Judith Ann Kosel and they lived in Sauk Rapids, MN. They had a daughter, Kristina and two sons, Glenn and Kurt. Judy died in 2000. Tony married Patricia (Patty) Witzmann on June 25, 2004 and they lived in Cold Spring, MN. He loved his family and friends very much. Tony was always smiling and happy and loved to joke around. He loved bowling, dancing, playing cards, traveling and volunteering.



He is survived by his wife, Patty (Witzmann); children, Glenn Czech of Waite Park, Kurt (Heather) Czech of Woodbury, Charlene (Dennis) Fleischhacker of Richmond, Susan (Tom) Huberty of Montgomery, OH, Kathy Witzmann of Monticello, Bob (Lisa) Witzmann of Clear Lake, and James (Erica) Witzmann of Monticello; brothers, Bob (Ardy) Czech of Bagley, Dennis Czech of Sartell; sisters, Geri Blais of Sartell and Kathy (Bob) Kerfeld of St. Cloud; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Alvina Czech; wife, Judith "Judy" and his daughter, Kristina.



Tony will be greatly missed by his family and friends and always remembered by his friendly, humble character.



