1/1
Anthony D. "Tony" Kohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" D. Kohl

Sartell - It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony) D. Kohl announces his passing on April 7,2020, at age of 50 years. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Kelsi Sullivan of Princeton MN, his parents Dave and Mona Kohl of Sartell MN, and sister Stephanie (Douglas) Partch of Sartell. He will also be fondly remembered by his nephews Dylan Kohl (his Godson), Brian Partch and niece Becky Partch. He will also be forever remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Tony was born on January 1, 1970, at the Ortonville Hospital - the first New Year's baby. He was the oldest of two children born to Dave and Mona. He lived the first three years on a farm east of Clinton MN. Later his family moved to Hutchinson, MN, Flint MI, Red Wing, MN and Sartell MN. He attended five years of school at Sunnyside School in Red Wing. He finished his schooling and graduated at Sartell High School. He also attended Hutchinson Technical College for Metals Technology (Non-destructive Testing).

Tony was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton, MN. He was confirmed at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell MN. In 2013, he purchased his home in rural Glenwood - three miles from Lake Minnewaska.

Tony worked at Electrolux in St. Cloud for over 28 years, until their closing in 2019. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). He took medical leave from his work in March 2019, when he was diagnosed with cancer. Tony's hobbies and good times included fishing, electrical work, more fishing, woodworking, gardening, hunting, even more fishing, being at his home in Glenwood with his dad each weekend, ice fishing on Lake Minnewaska, pontooning, going on fishing trips both to Canada and Lake Michigan, feeding his gold finches and hummingbirds, playing cards and games, spending time and hanging out with family and friends and "FISHING".

Tony is preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Ruth Zehringer and William and Evelyn Kohl. Also preceding him in death are aunts, Jeanne Lou Zehringer, Genevieve Morton, Adeline Kohl and uncles Don Kohl, Tom Schlimme, Alan Kohl and cousin Nicole Zehringer, and other extended family members.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held from 2 - 4 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved