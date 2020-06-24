Anthony J. BuhlSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Anthony J. Buhl, age 81, of St. Cloud. Anthony passed away after a long-fought battle with cancer on June 22 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will preside and Reverend Jason Asselin will concelebrate along with other priests. Burial will take place in Christ the King Parish Cemetery in Browerville.Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service at the church on Tuesday. Social distancing and facemasks are recommended.Anthony was born November 9, 1938 in Browerville to Charles and Martha (Jarosch) Buhl. After graduating from High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961 and was stationed in Texas, California and lastly Korea. He married Audrey Ann Schluender on June 26, 1965 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Browerville.Anthony received his Masters Degree from St. Cloud State and his Doctorate from Oregon State University. He also did post graduate work at the University of Minnesota. He worked as a professor at North Dakota State in Fargo, Missouri State University in Maryville and finally at St. Cloud State University.Anthony will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, an avid photographer, a devoted husband and friend and bold in his faith.Anthony is survived by his brother Charles Buhl, Jr of Long Prairie, sister Joann Gossell of St. Cloud and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Anthony in death were his parents, wife Audrey (2010), siblings Mary, Gordon, Peter, Beatrice, Dolores and Genevieve and one infant brother.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Thomas Aquinas College; attention: Paul Blewett, Director of Gift Planning, 10,000 North Ojai Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060.