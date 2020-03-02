|
Anthony "Tony" Janke
Melrose - Anthony J. "Tony" Janke, age 90 of Melrose, died peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Tony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church in Meire Grove.
Anthony John Janke was born May 4, 1929 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to John and Elizabeth (Korf) Janke. He married Rosemary Zierden on February 20, 1970 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Tony was employed at Space Center in Minneapolis for 37 years and commuted all those years from their home on Big Birch Lake. He retired at the age of 65. Tony was a simple family man with strong faith. He lived out his faith by putting his neighbors, friends and family before himself. He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. Everyone that met him loved his witty sense of humor.
Tony was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Loved to tend his garden and do yard work. He was a jack of all trades; carpenter, plumber, electrician, mason, and mechanic.
Survivors include his children, Brenda and Chad Van Beck of Big Birch Lake, Sandy (Ostendorf) Janke of New York, Steve and Jennifer (Dubiel) Janke of Anoka, Ronny and Diana (Hancock) Janke of Lakeville, and Mary Lou and Dale Gerads of Big Birch Lake; grandchildren, Cole Van Beck, Bailey Van Beck, Zachary Van Beck, Vanessa Van Beck, Emily Janke, Morgan Janke, Nathan Janke, Logan Janke, Courtney Gerads, and Owen Gerads.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Janke on September 18, 2000; parents, John and Elizabeth Janke; son, Anthony Janke Jr.; infant granddaughter, Amelia Janke; sister, Pauline Hunt; and brothers, Elmer, Alphonse, and August Janke.
The family thanks the nursing staff at Pine Haven along with hospice and Alternative Senior Care for the compassionate care Tony received during the last few years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020