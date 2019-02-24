Ardelle M. Mueller



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ardelle M. Mueller, age 92 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on February, 20, 2019 at Arlington Place, St. Joseph. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 9:30AM - 11AM on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Ardelle was born on October 27, 1926 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Catherine (Gregory) Strack. Before marriage, Ardelle worked at JC Penney's and Herberger's. She married Earl Mueller on June 4, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Ardelle was a charter member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and past president of the St. Cloud Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and taking trips to Canada, fishing and gardening and playing cribbage.



Ardelle is survived by her children, Linda (Barry) Sand of St. Joseph, Kathryn (Tom) Graham of Cold Spring and John Mueller of St. Cloud; 5 grandchildren and 16 great-granchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl (April 2012); grandson, Jason Sand; brother, Donald Strack and sister, Renee Strack.



Special thank you to Arlington Place, St. Joseph for their loving care given to Ardelle.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary