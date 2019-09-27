|
|
Ardis Jane Victoria Thorson Prosser
Sartell - Ardis Jane Victoria Thorson Prosser was born in September 25, 1921 to Martha and Arthur Thorson in North Fork Township at the family farm, 4 miles north of Brooten, MN. Ardis was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Big Grove Lutheran church in rural Belgrade, MN. Ardis attended country school and graduated from Brooten High School in 1937. Ardis attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and graduated in 1943 with degrees in history and English education. She taught in Ortonville, Paynesville and Glenwood schools. While teaching in Paynesville, she met a handsome young music teacher, Robert (Bob) Prosser, who would become her husband. Robert and Ardis were married in Big Grove Lutheran Church in 1949 and just this past August celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
After they were married, Ardis and Bob moved to Winona and later to Minneapolis, MN where they remained for 57 years. Ardis enjoyed Bible study, the outdoors, baking, reading, doing crosswords, knitting hats and mittens for the Marie Sandvig Center and other charities, but most of all she loved being a Mom and homemaker to her 4 children and eventually a grandma of 8 children and a great grandma of 3 children. Ardis was extremely child-centered and loved to visit with her kids, grandkids and great grandchildren. She would come alive with joy and contentment when she would hear stories about their lives or visit with these dear ones.
Ardis and Bob moved to Country Manor long-term care from their apartment in Sartell, MN August 2019. Ardis passed away on 9/21/2019. Ardis is survived by her husband Robert Prosser, her son Larry (Joan) Prosser; John Prosser; Thor (Debbie) Prosser and Kathy (Mick) Mayhew. Grandchildren, Michelle Prosser, Heather (Matt) Flahave; Kyrsten (Christiano) Costa; Laura Prosser; Alyssa Prosser; Luke Prosser; Thomas Mayhew and Hannah Mayhew. Great Grandchildren, Nora Flahave; Logan Flahave and Carson Costa. Ardis is preceded in death by her parents Martha and Arthur Thorson, sisters Lorraine Payne and Wanda Thorson and her brother Shurleigh Thorson.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday September 29, 2019 at 2 PM in the chapel on the Country Manor Campus (520 1st St. NE., Sartell, MN).
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 27, 2019