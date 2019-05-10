Services
Hamilton Funeral Home - Marshall
701 Jewett Street
Marshall, MN 56258
507-532-2933
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home - Marshall
701 Jewett Street
Marshall, MN 56258
Prayer Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hamilton Funeral Home - Marshall
701 Jewett Street
Marshall, MN 56258
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Marshall, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Marshall, MN
Marshall - Ardis Sternke, age 92, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall, Minnesota. Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A Prayer Service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at the church.

Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933. Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 10, 2019
