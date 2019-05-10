|
Ardis Sternke
Marshall - Ardis Sternke, age 92, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall, Minnesota. Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A Prayer Service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at the church.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933. Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 10, 2019