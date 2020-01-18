Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Arlene E. (Kirchoff) Cielinski


1931 - 2020
Arlene E. (Kirchoff) Cielinski Obituary
Arlene E. (Kirchoff) Cielinski

Sauk Rapids - A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22th, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Arlene E. (Kirchoff) Cielinski, 88 of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully on Friday January 17th, 2020 at Good Shepard Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Duelm at a later date.

Arlene Elizabeth Cielinski was born on August 2nd, 1931 in Duelm to Henry and Emma (Kampa) Halfman. She grew up in Duelm on a farm with 5 siblings. Arlene was united in marriage to Hubert Kirchoff in 1954 and he passed away in 1979. She then was united in marriage to Greg Cielinski in 1988 and he passed away in 2005. Arlene lived all of her life in the Sauk Rapids area and worked as a homemaker and sales clerk. She loved to craft and enjoyed embroidering, crocheting and quilting. Arlene also enjoyed playing 500, baking, going to the casino, camping, and spending time with her family. She was very loving, kind, stylish, hardworking, and had a great sense of humor. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family and her family was very proud of her.

Survivors include her children, Deb (Bill) Corrigan of Big Lake, Terri (Stuart) Nelson of Princeton, David (Cindy) Kirchoff of Clear Lake, Judy (Joe) Teff of Clear Lake, Carol Dudek of Katy, TX, Sue (Doug) Rengel of St. Cloud, Joan (Dan) Carlson of Sartell, and Pat (Michael) Laqua of Big Lake; sisters, Marge Stanfield, Mary Jane (Merlin) Vanderweyst, and Geraldine Foster; brother, Gerald Halfman; brother-in-law, Stan Moeller; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren with one on the way. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Hubert Kirchoff and Greg Cielinski; daughter Bonnie; sister, Jean Moeller; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Obituary, Video Tribute, and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
