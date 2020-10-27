1/1
Arlene Kosloski
1930 - 2020
Arlene Kosloski

Sartell - Arlene Kosloski, age 90 of Sartell, passed away October 26, 2020 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer and Rev. Robert Harren will Concelebrate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Burial was at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Arlene Marie Kosloski was born on October 4, 1930 in rural Foley to Eugene and Mildred (Neary) Kuhn. She graduated from Foley High School and married Gervase Kosloski on July 22, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The couple farmed all of their married life in Maywood Township, Benton County. Her happy place was spending time at the cabin. Arlene enjoyed fishing and sewing. She spent many winters in Arizona and will be Fondly be remembered for driving around town in her candy apple red VW. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Bud) Froehling, Foley; Karen (Tim) Wagner, Brandon; Karla (Jay) Mumm, Sartell; Kathryn (Andy) Jalbert, Cary, NC and Randy (Kathy) of St. Cloud as well as 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and brothers, Jay Kuhn, MO., and David Kuhn of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gervase and sisters and brothers: Delores (Whoopi) Moeller , Lois David, Eugene Kuhn and Alfred Kuhn.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
