Arlene M. Wertish
St. Cloud - A Latin Tridentine Requiem High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Arlene M. Wertish, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Reverend Fr. Niño Molina will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Hector, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Arlene was born on January 14, 1933 in Marshall, Minnesota to Roy and Awanda (Brown) Edwards. She married Cyril Wertish on December 27, 1950. Together they owned and operated a hog farm near Hector. Her hobbies included gardening, baking and crocheting. She will be remembered for her caramel rolls and poppyseed buns.
She lived for God and family.
Arlene is survived by her husband; children, Steven (Rita) Wertish of St. Nicholas, Deborah (William) Dickhudt of Montevideo, Maribeth (Richard) Reimer of Kandiyohi, Arlin (Dana) Wertish of Cold Spring, and Teresa Wertish of St. Cloud; 31 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane; a baby boy; sisters, Mary Lou and Helen; and brother, Doug.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019