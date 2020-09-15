Arlene Rose Athmann
Cold Spring - Arlene Athmann - wife to Reuben, mother of five, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of three - bid us farewell on Saturday morning, September 12, peacefully passing away in her home, joining the angels in heaven. A woman who brought so much joy, guidance, laughter, and love, Arlene was the rock of her family and the spice in many people's lives.
Services will be held on Friday, September 18, at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will start at 9:30 am, with the memorial to follow at 11:30 am. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com
.
Arlene Rose was born to Edmund and Christine (Van Drehle) Schoenberg on March 22, 1941 and grew up with her 10 brothers and sisters on the Schoenberg Family farm in Spring Hill. Married to Reuben on May 2, 1960, they moved to Cold Spring that same year and have lived in several homes in the community, including many that Reuben and Arlene built together. Throughout, Arlene lived with a spunk and a smile, and she was always ready for a song, especially when singing with Ruby, her family, and her sisters. She was a friend of many, too many to count. She was a nurse in Sauk Center first, then a teacher's aide at the Cold Spring Elementary School, a teller at the State Bank of Cold Spring, and more recently, a Home Care Aide; but her highest priority, always, was to her family. Outside of work, Arlene was a fierce competitor at playing cards (never one to bargain with). She loved to read (sometimes reading as many as 5 to 7 books in a week). She enjoyed community plays and concerts, golfing, traveling with family and friends, and both softball and baseball games (especially when her kids and grandkids were playing). She served in many community-based and church roles including as a communion minister at St. Boniface Church, with the Christian Women, as a board member for the ROCORI Senior Center, and as an American Legion Auxiliary member.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Reuben; children Glen (Jen), Kim (Bret), Brian (Sheila), Kelly (Don), and Kerri (Juli); grandchildren Aaron, Kala, Neal, Kelsey, Paige, Austin and Alex; great-grandchildren Keagan, Mylah and Daxton; and many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marion, her two twin sisters (one who died at birth and the other who died in the early years of her life), her grandson Troy (1991), and her grandson Jake (2016).
In lieu of sending bouquets of flowers or other gifts, donations in Arlene's name may be made to the ROCORI Senior Center. To participate in the services, the family asks that you bring 2 to 3 stems of fresh-cut flowers. Also, the family would like to extend a special thank you to Courtney Stenger and to the nurses at CentraCare Hospice for the very kind and exceptional care they provided these past couple of months.
"So long, farewell Arlene … auf wiedersehen, goodbye." You will be forever our rose!