Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene VanBeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene VanBeck


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene VanBeck Obituary
Arlene Van Beck

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Arlene Van Beck age 82, who died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30 - 10:30 on Tuesday morning at the church.

Arlene was born on May 11, 1937 in St. Rosa, MN to Alphone and Rose (Thieschafer) Klaphake. She married Reuben Van Beck on May 25, 1957 in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, St. Rosa, MN. Arlene worked for Cold Spring Granite for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Christian Women and the Cold Spring Senior Center. Arlene was inducted into the Cold Spring Bowling Hall of Fame. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, watching the Twins and golfing. Arlene loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Russ (Sandy), Sherry (Tom) Rollins, Joe (Diane); siblings, Viola Borgerding, Geri (Urban) Wentzman, Jerome (Joyce) Klaphake, Julie (Jim) Moening, and John (Mary Jane) Klaphake; grandchildren, Rachel (Charlie) Goldberg, Adam (Tiffany) Rollins, Andy (Megan) Van Beck, Amy (Jeremiah Denzer) Van Beck, Tim (Courtney) Van Beck, Jake Gilbert, Morgan Van Beck; and great-grandchildren, Nora and Annie Goldberg and Elle Van Beck.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; son, Randy; siblings, Gilbert Klaphake and Oswald Klaphake; and grandson, Aaron Rollins

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now