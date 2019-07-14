Arlene Van Beck



Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Arlene Van Beck age 82, who died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30 - 10:30 on Tuesday morning at the church.



Arlene was born on May 11, 1937 in St. Rosa, MN to Alphone and Rose (Thieschafer) Klaphake. She married Reuben Van Beck on May 25, 1957 in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, St. Rosa, MN. Arlene worked for Cold Spring Granite for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Christian Women and the Cold Spring Senior Center. Arlene was inducted into the Cold Spring Bowling Hall of Fame. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, watching the Twins and golfing. Arlene loved spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Russ (Sandy), Sherry (Tom) Rollins, Joe (Diane); siblings, Viola Borgerding, Geri (Urban) Wentzman, Jerome (Joyce) Klaphake, Julie (Jim) Moening, and John (Mary Jane) Klaphake; grandchildren, Rachel (Charlie) Goldberg, Adam (Tiffany) Rollins, Andy (Megan) Van Beck, Amy (Jeremiah Denzer) Van Beck, Tim (Courtney) Van Beck, Jake Gilbert, Morgan Van Beck; and great-grandchildren, Nora and Annie Goldberg and Elle Van Beck.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; son, Randy; siblings, Gilbert Klaphake and Oswald Klaphake; and grandson, Aaron Rollins











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019