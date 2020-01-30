Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Visitation
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Arlinda M. "Linda" Keene


1948 - 2020
Arlinda M. "Linda" Keene Obituary
Arlinda M. "Linda" Keene

Waite Park, MN - Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Arlinda M. "Linda" Keene, age 71 of Waite Park. Linda passed away January 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Linda was born July 17, 1948 in St. Cloud to Sylvester and Alverna (Merrill) Thole. She married Thomas R. Keene on November 10, 1973. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Linda is survived by her sons Brian Neuman of Baxter and Greg (Laurie) Keene of St. Cloud, daughter Brenda (Dan) Neuman of St. Cloud, step-daughter Terry Keene of Rochester, step-sons Thomas (Wanda) Keene of Wappapello, MO and Robert (Trish) Keene of Morganton, NC, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters Ardis "Tootsie" Butera, Delray Yanker, Yvonne "Dolly" Colby, Frances Hamm, Elayne Neuman, and Jeannie Kassel, and brothers Frank Thole, Sylvester Thole, Jr. and Kevin Thole as well as many nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas (1/29/16), sister Barbara Ann Thole and infant brother Robert Thole.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
