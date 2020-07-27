1/1
Arnold A. Johnson
Arnold A. Johnson

St. Joseph - Services celebrating the life of Arnold A. Johnson, age 76 of St. Joseph, will be 10:30 AM, Friday, July 31 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park. Arnold died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM, Friday at the Miller-Carlin funeral home in St. Cloud.

Arnold was born December 26, 1943 in Murdock, MN, to Clarence and Blanche Johnson. He grew up in Murdock and moved to Minneapolis. Over the years, he worked professional photography, he owned a bar in Minneapolis, a Junk Yard in Starbuck, the "Teen Scene" in Murdock and he sold fire wood. He retired from Jennie-O in Willmar as the night shift supervisor in 1996. Arnold married Linda Smith, together they had four children. He married Marge Johnson and after her death, he married Julie Leyendecker-Braun in 2009. Arnold and Julie lived in St. Joseph.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Julie and son Jason, St.Joseph; his children, Patrick Dean (Heather) Johnson, St. Cloud; Kelli (Robert) Farrow, Minneapolis; Mary (Rodney) Johnson-Thompson, Lake of the Woods. He is also survived by Marge's children, Patrick and Brenda, 25 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Jan Johnson, Atwater.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Anne Johnson, his first wife, Linda; his second wife, Marge; his brother, Russell Johnson and Marge's son, Michael Gay.







Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
