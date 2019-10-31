|
|
Arnold Wojciechowski
Foley - Arnold Wojciechowski died peacefully at his home on October 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Rev. James Remmerswaal will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Arnold Richard Wojciechowski was born on June 14, 1929 in Oak Park to Tony and Helen (Strzyweski) Wojciechowski. He married Sarah Curley on August 19, 1950 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Arnold was a farmer, self-employed painter and worked for Franklin Mfg for 42 years. Arnold and Sarah had a daughter and 6 sons when they moved to a farm in Foreston. They then had 2 more sons and 2 more daughters. Arnold was an amazing man who devoted his life to his wife and 11 children. He enjoyed bonfires, baseball, babies and hunting. He took great joy in his 31 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren. He was a life member of St. Louis Catholic Church where he attended Adoration for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sarah, Foley and children: Cheryl Tischbirek, Clear Lake; Tom (Joanne), Foreston; Rod, Thailand; Kevin (Chris), Wahkon; Craig (Eileen), Foley; Mark, Foley; Daniel, Hill City; Gary, Minneapolis; Susan, Minneapolis and Amy (Darl) Beckworth of Foreston. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony, age 6 and son-in-law, George Tischbirek and granddaughter, Nicole Wojciechowski and 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019