Art Grandy
- - December 7, 1925 - June 3, 2019
On June 3, 2019 we said farewell to Art... Husband, father (daughter: Virginia Grandy, Colorado; son: Jeff Grandy, Florida), grandfather, great grandfather, and true friend. We are grateful for the times spent together and all that he has shared over the years.
One of Art's favorite quotes, one that exemplifies who he was and his legacy, is from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "What is success? To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!"
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 7, 2019