Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Mary
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Cathedral of St. Mary
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Vogel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Arthur A. Vogel


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Arthur A. Vogel Obituary
Rev. Arthur A. Vogel

St. Cloud - Reverend Arthur Anton Vogel was born on November 7, 1923, in Weisbaden Biebrich, Germany. He was the son of Arthur and Elisabeth Schuld Vogel. Father Vogel attended grade school and high school in Wiesbaden, Germany, and undergraduate studies in Bad Dribung, Germany, and St. John's University, Collegeville, MN. He received his seminary training at St. John's Seminary, Collegeville, MN. Father Vogel was ordained to the priesthood by The Most Reverend Peter W. Bartholome, at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, St. Cloud, MN on June 1, 1957. He celebrated his First Mass at the Church of Saint Raymond, Lynbrook, NY on June 9, 1957.

Father Vogel served in the German Army during World War II and was captured in 1943 and held in a prisoner of war camp in Alabama and New Jersey. In the summer of 1946, he was sent to France and released in Germany in August 1946. He immigrated to the United States in 1949 and entered the seminary.

Father Vogel served in the following pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Saint Cloud: associate pastor, St. Mary's of Mount Caramel, Long Prairie, August 1957-August 1963; pastor, St. Columbkille, St. Wendel, August 1963-October 1968; St. Francis de Sales, Belgrade, October 1968-July 1976; and St. Stephen, St. Stephen, July 1976-July 1994. Father Vogel retired July 6, 1994.

Father Vogel served on the Ecumenical Commission and on the Diocesan Building Commission from 1976 through 1994.

Father Vogel was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Willy and Helmuth Vogel.

Father Vogel died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9am-1pm, at the Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud, MN, followed by a private funeral service with The Most Reverend Donald J. Kettler presiding. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now