Arthur C. Koslowski



St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arthur C. Koslowski, age 67 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will con-celebrate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Art was born on September 18, 1951 in Wheaton, Minnesota to Alfred and Lorraine (Henderson) Koslowski. He married Delores A. Dingman on October 10, 1981 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Art was employed by Electrolux and Hour Glass Cleaners for over 40 years, retiring from Electrolux in January of 2018. He was a member of St. Peter's Parish.



Art was caring, considerate and very hard worker. He was always active and did everything from shopping to laundry.



Art is survived by his wife, Delores; one brother, Geri; and sister Gail.



He was preceded in death by his parents; step-sister, Theresa Nault.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 3, 2019