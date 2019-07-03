Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Koslowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur C. Koslowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur C. Koslowski Obituary
Arthur C. Koslowski

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arthur C. Koslowski, age 67 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will con-celebrate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Art was born on September 18, 1951 in Wheaton, Minnesota to Alfred and Lorraine (Henderson) Koslowski. He married Delores A. Dingman on October 10, 1981 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Art was employed by Electrolux and Hour Glass Cleaners for over 40 years, retiring from Electrolux in January of 2018. He was a member of St. Peter's Parish.

Art was caring, considerate and very hard worker. He was always active and did everything from shopping to laundry.

Art is survived by his wife, Delores; one brother, Geri; and sister Gail.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-sister, Theresa Nault.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now