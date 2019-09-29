|
Rev. Arthur H. Hoppe
Melrose - Reverend Arthur H. Hoppe, age 98, died September 26, 2019 at his residence at CentraCare, Melrose, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN on Wednesday, October 2 at 11 a.m. with The Most Reverend Donald Kettler presiding. Burial will be in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Melrose, MN.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church in Freeport. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Also, the Rosary will be prayed at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, lead by Catholic United Financial.
Arthur Herman Hoppe was born on February 26, 1921, in Melrose, MN. He was the son of Anton and Theresa (Fichtinger) Hoppe. Father Hoppe attended Saint Patrick and Saint Boniface Grade Schools and Public High School in Melrose. His college and seminary training were at Saint John's University, Collegeville, MN and Saint Paul Seminary, Saint Paul, MN. Father Hoppe was ordained by The Most Reverend Joseph F. Busch at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Saint Cloud, MN on May 31, 1947. He celebrated his First Mass at the Church of Saint Patrick, Melrose, MN on June 8, 1947.
Father Hoppe served in the following pastoral assignments: associate pastor, Assumption, Morris, July 1947-July 1950; Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud, July 1950-July 1951; pastor, St. Patrick, Minden, January 1955-June 1958; St. Nicholas, Belle River, June 1958-June 1961; St. John Nepomuk, Lastrup, June 1961-November 1965; St. Louis, Paynesville, November 1965-July 1971; St. Mary, Alexandria, July 1971-June 1983; St. Wendelin, Luxemburg, June 1983-July 1989; St. Rose of Lima, St. Rosa, July 1989-July 1999. Father Hoppe retired on July 1, 1999.
Father Hoppe served as Director of Assumption and Calvary Cemeteries, St. Cloud, Director of St. Cloud Bookshop, and secretary to Bishop Peter W. Bartholome from July 1951 until June 1958. He was also Dean of the Alexandria Deanery from August 1980 through June 1985, and member of the Liturgy and Music Commission from December 1969 through December 1971. After retirement, Father Hoppe presided at the Latin Mass in Flensburg from 1999-2013.
Father Hoppe's family remembers him as a "down-to-earth" man who enjoyed simple family activities. In high school, he was the catcher on the baseball team and enjoyed following the Minnesota Twins. For many years, he along with family and friends, enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting and the wholesome meat that resulted. Fishing the many lakes and rivers of Minnesota brought him time for quiet reflection and delicious dinners. Father Hoppe also appreciated cars with 'zip', as he would say, as this reduced driving time during his frequent visits to family in other parts of the country. During those visits he was always eager to be part of any family activities. His steady presence and good cheer are still cherished by the whole family.
Father Hoppe is survived by nine nieces and nephews of the Schwarzmeier family in Wisconsin and Oklahoma, and by nephew, Paul Hoppe and his family of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Father Hoppe was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert; and two sisters, Rose Marie Schwarzmeier and Viola Hoppe, as well as one niece and two nephews.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 29, 2019